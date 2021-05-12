Motorcyclist dies of injuries in Tuesday night accident at Tallview Terrace Trailer Park

SIOUX CITY -- A 28-year-old man died as a result of injuries suffered after his motorcycle struck a mobile home late Tuesday night.

At 10:33 p.m., Sioux City police responded to a report of an eastbound 1988 Harley Davidson at Tallview Terrace Trailer Court, 3290 N. Martha St., had struck a new mobile home that had been parked on the side of the road. The mobile home was waiting to be placed on the lot.

After the collision, a fire burned both the motorcycle and the rear portion of the mobile home. Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the male driver was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are currently looking into contributing circumstances of the accident. At this time, no charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, the police department said in a news release.

