You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following Thursday night Sioux City crash
View Comments
breaking

Motorcyclist transported to hospital following Thursday night Sioux City crash

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A 30-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City Police responded to a report of a crash that occurred on the 1400 block of North Lewis Boulevard. Investigators say the driver of a blue 2015 Honda motorcycle left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The name of the injured person is not being released and the incident remains under investigation.

Denison man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Odebolt man sentenced to 25 years prison for vehicular homicide
Police ID victim of Business 75 fatal crash
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News