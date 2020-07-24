Motorcyclist transported to hospital following Thursday night Sioux City crash

SIOUX CITY -- A 30-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.
At 11 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City Police responded to a report of a crash that occurred on the 1400 block of North Lewis Boulevard. Investigators say the driver of a blue 2015 Honda motorcycle left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The name of the injured person is not being released and the incident remains under investigation.
