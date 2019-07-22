{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Denton Doenhoefer, 35. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.  Doenhoefer is wanted by the Dakota County sheriff's Office for felony possession of drugs and failure to appear for a court hearing.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

