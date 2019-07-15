{{featured_button_text}}
timothy "johnny" freeman
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person: 

* Timothy "Johnny" Freeman, 37.  He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a sun tattoo on his right forearm.

Freeman is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for felony drug violations.

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+11 
+11 
Cody Christian Foster
+11 
+11 
Kevin Craig Jager
+11 
+11 
Zackery Micheal Koltes-Bodlak
+11 
+11 
Taylor Breanne Lindgren
+11 
+11 
Deon William Marks

Coming soon: Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments