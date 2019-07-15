SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Timothy "Johnny" Freeman, 37. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a sun tattoo on his right forearm.
Freeman is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for felony drug violations.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
