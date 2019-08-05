SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Antonio Zavala, 24. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 161 pounds. Zavala has numerous tattoos, including "DOPE," which is tattooed across his right knuckles and "WSL," which is on his left forearm.
Zavala is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the Regional Treatment Facility in Sioux City. He was serving a sentence on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of second degree theft.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
