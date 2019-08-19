SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Aaron Privett, 29. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Privett has several tattoos including "SELF" on his right hand and "MADE" on his left hand.
Privett is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of his parole. Privett is on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.