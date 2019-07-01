{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:

* Cody Foster, 37. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Foster is wanted by the Iowa Third Judicial District Probation/Parole Office in Sioux City. He is on parole for assault with intent to commit abuse.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411.

