 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

MUGSHOT: Siouxland fugitive sought for escaping treatment facility

  • 0
nevitt taylor
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

* Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree. 

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine forces residents to flee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News