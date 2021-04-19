MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sight by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Joel Dawdy, 31. He is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Dawdy is wanted by the United States Marshal Service for a pretrial release after being indicted in the Northern District of Iowa on a charge on felon in possession of a firearm.