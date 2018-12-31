SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* John Desart, 44. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Desart is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his parole. He is on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov, or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).