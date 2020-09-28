 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

jayson taylor

-- Jayson Taylor, 30. He is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. Taylor is wanted for warrants out of Woodbury County for burglary in the first degree, sexual abuse in the third degree and domestic assault. 

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

