MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
William Sun

Sun 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* William Sun, 58. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Sun is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for federal probation violation. Sun was on federal probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

