SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshal's Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Steven Hattig, 38. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and wears glasses.
Hattig is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. He is required to register as a sex offender after being convicted in Woodbury County on three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the key word TEN99 and the tip to tip411.