SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

William Cooper

Cooper

* William Cooper, 29. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including a joker on his right hand. Cooper is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of his pre-trial release. He was released after being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

