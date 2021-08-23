 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Carter Brinkerhoff

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

*Carter Brinkerhoff, 27. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Brinkerhoff has numerous tattoos including a money sign below his left eye and a flower on his neck.

He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of his pre- trial release. Brinkerhoff is on pre-trial release for felony possession of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and operating while intoxicated -- second offense.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

