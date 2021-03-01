 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

jacob schmidt

* Jacob Schmidt, 32. He is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds. Schmidt is wanted for failure to appear in Dakota County on charges of sex offender violation and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

