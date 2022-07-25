 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Anthony Medina

*Anthony Medina, 22. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. Medina is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. Medina is on parole for felony assault-willful injury.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

