MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

Trey Freeman
Provided

SIOUX CITY --  The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

* Trey Freeman, 31. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. Freeman is wanted in Woodbury County for violation of his parole. He is on parole for sexual abuse in the third degree.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.

 

