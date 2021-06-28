 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

Brayan Lastor-Julaj

Lastor-Julaj

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Brayan Lastor-Julaj, 19. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. Lastor-Julaj is wanted on warrants issued in Woodbury County for second and third-degree sexual abuse.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
