SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Byron McNeely, 49. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights 240 pounds.
McNeely is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.