MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Jonathan Earth, 38. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Earth has numerous tattoos including the name Tanya on his left wrist, a male face tattooed on his left hand and a feather with the word HOCAK on his right wrist and forearm.
Earth is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious injury.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.