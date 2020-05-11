MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Jonathan Earth, 38. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Earth has numerous tattoos including the name Tanya on his left wrist, a male face tattooed on his left hand and a feather with the word HOCAK on his right wrist and forearm.

Earth is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious injury.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

