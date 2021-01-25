 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

michael groves
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Michael Groves, 24. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Groves is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for burglary and eluding law enforcement officers. 

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

