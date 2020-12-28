 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Rudy Johnson mugshot

Johnson

* Rudy Johnson, 26. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Johnson is wanted for violations of federal probation. Johnson is on probation for federal robbery charges. He is also wanted by the Sioux City Police Department. Johnson has arrest warrants for willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

