MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Rudy Johnson, 26. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Johnson is wanted for violations of federal probation. Johnson is on probation for federal robbery charges. He is also wanted by the Sioux City Police Department. Johnson has arrest warrants for willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
