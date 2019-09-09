{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Kelly Davis

Davis

* Kelly Davis, 32. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Davis is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on multiple outstanding warrants, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

