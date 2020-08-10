You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

eastley bolton

* Eastley Bolton, 40. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Bolton is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for parole violation. He is on parole for a felony drug violation.  

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

