MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Ismail Mohamed, 28. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Mohamed is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. Mohamed is on probation for convictions of second-degree burglary and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.