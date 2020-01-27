MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
You have free articles remaining.
* Dennis Lawson, 22. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for probation violation. Lawson is on probation for a conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.