MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by fugitive task force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

*Ricardo Ballesteros, 38. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Ballesteros is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation. His original conviction was for distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

Ricardo Ballesteros

Ballesteros 

 Provided
