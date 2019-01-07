SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Derek Malloy, 31. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a leprechaun on his abdomen and suns on his right calf.
Malloy is wanted by the Dakota County (Nebraska) Sheriff's Office for burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit a class two felony and possession of burglary tools.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov, or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).