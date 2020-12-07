MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Duane Levering, 35. He is 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Levering is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violation of his federal probation. He is on probation for aggravated assault on a minor.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
