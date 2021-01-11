 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

alexander laurel
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

*Alexander Laurel, 20. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Laurel is wanted by the Northern District of Iowa on a Federal warrant for a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

