MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Quinell Denney, 29. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has several tattoos including "Seven one two" on his back. Denney is wanted by the Sioux City Police Department for burglary in the first degree.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

