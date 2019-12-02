MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Quinell Denney, 29. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has several tattoos including "Seven one two" on his back. Denney is wanted by the Sioux City Police Department for burglary in the first degree.