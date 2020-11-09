 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

darrell williams
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Darrrell Williams, 56. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Williams is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole. He is on parole for a sex offender registration violation.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlabnds.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

