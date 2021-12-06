 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Gage Wulf

* Gage Wulf, 18. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Wulf is wanted on warrants issued in Monona County for Probation Violation. He is on probation for a conviction of lascivious acts with a child. Wulf also is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for providing false information to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

