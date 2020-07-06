MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Deloyd Fields, 42. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 330 pounds. Fields is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He is on parole for burglary in the second degree.
Anyone can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
