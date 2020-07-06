You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

deloyd fields

* Deloyd Fields, 42. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 330 pounds. Fields is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He is on parole for burglary in the second degree. 

Anyone can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

Man arrested on Sioux City's west side during search for homicide suspect
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Latest Woodbury County court report
Woman pleads not guilty to Sioux City Walgreens robberies

Photos: Lower Fourth Street through the 20th century

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News