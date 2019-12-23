MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
*Alan Adams, 29. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weights 175 pounds and has several tattoos, including three dots and "MS" on his left hand.
Adams is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from the Residential Treatment Center in Sioux City. He was in the treatment center after bring convicted of possession with intent to delivery methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.