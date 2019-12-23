You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}
alan adams
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

*Alan Adams, 29.  He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weights 175 pounds and has several tattoos, including three dots and "MS" on his left hand.

Adams is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from the Residential Treatment Center in Sioux City. He was in the treatment center after bring convicted of possession with intent to delivery methamphetamine. 

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News