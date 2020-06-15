MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person:
* Tony Soule, 38. He is 5 feet 11 inches and 235 pounds, and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. Soule is on parole for felony drug charges and two counts of habitual offender. Soule has tattoos including a tear drop on his left hand and a cross on his right fingers.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
