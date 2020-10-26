MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

-- Francisco Juarez, 45. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 230 pounds. Juarez is wanted for violation of federal probation. He is on probation for federal weapons violations.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

