MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Shawn Freier, 25. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Freier is wanted by the Sac County Sheriff's Office for escaping from the Sac County Jail on Oct. 9. He was serving time there for assault.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
