MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Irving Tinker

Tinker

*Irving Tinker, 38. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck. Tinker is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole. Tinker is on parole for second-degree burglary and habitual offender.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

