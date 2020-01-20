MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Alan Gurneau, 26. Gurneau is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his pre-trial release after being charged with third-degree sexual abuse and for violating a no-contact order. In addition, Gurneau is wanted in Dakota County, Nebraska, for obstruction of a court order.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.