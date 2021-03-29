MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
Nick Stusse, 55. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, Stusse is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. He is on probation for felony drug convictions in Dakota County.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today