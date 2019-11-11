MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Daniel Zentz, 41. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 180 pounds. Zentz is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He is on parole for assault while participating in a felony and theft in the first degree.