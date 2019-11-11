You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
0 comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

Daniel Zentz

Zentz

* Daniel Zentz, 41. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 180 pounds. Zentz is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He is on parole for assault while participating in a felony and theft in the first degree.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by Fugitive Task Force
Siouxland fugitive arrested in South Sioux City

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+25 
+25 
Meher Aboolian
+25 
+25 
Brad Lee Barton
+25 
+25 
Ian Jake Bigler
+25 
+25 
Jordan Lee Brandenburg
+25 
+25 
Clifford Brown
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News