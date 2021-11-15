MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
* Brent Keleher, 38. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Keleher is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He is on parole for a felony drug conviction.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or by emailing Siouxland.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
