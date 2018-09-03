SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Joshua Schultz, 37. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a horseshoe on his left upper arm.
Schultz is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of his pretrial release. He was released after being charged with felony possession of drugs and theft in the second degree.
Schultz is also wanted in Plymouth County for drug possession and theft in the second degree.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (874111).