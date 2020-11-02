MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Osvaldo Gutierrez, 23. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Gutierrez is wanted in Woodbury County for burglary in the second degree, animal abuse and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
