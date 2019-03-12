SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Charles Boettcher, 52. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Boettcher is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for two counts of violation of the sex offender registry.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TEN411 (877411).