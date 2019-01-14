SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Gabriel Verbeski, 30. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.
Verbeski is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for absconding from the Sioux City Regional Treatment Facility.
In August 2013, Verbeski was charged in Woodbury County with first-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. Verbeski pleaded guilty to the first-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2014, Verbeski was convicted of a drug crime and received an additional two years in prison.
In April 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for Verbeski in Woodbury County for escape from the Sioux City Regional Treatment Facility. In June 2016, Verbeski was located in the Morningside neighborhood after police spotted a stolen vehicle that Verbeski was thought to be driving parked behind a residence. When police attempted to make contact with Verbeski, he ran out the back door of the residence and led police on a foot pursuit before being captured. During a search of the residence, police located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and over 10 grams of methamphetamine.
In February 2018, after returning to the Sioux City Regional Treatment Facility, Verbeski cut his ankle bracelet and absconded once again. Another warrant was issued in Woodbury County for absence from custody. Verbeski was eventually located by police during a traffic stop where he was taken into custody.
On Dec. 20, 2018, Verbeski absconded from the Sioux City Regional Treatment Facility for a third time.
Verbeski has a violent criminal history that includes burglary, narcotics and assault on a police officer. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.