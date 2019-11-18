MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Byron McNeely, 50. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. McNeely is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for violation of his probation. McNeely was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of prescription drugs in June 2019. He received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation. He has violated that probation.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.