 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Phillip Pringle

Pringle

* Phillip Pringle, 50. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. Pringle is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his pretrial release. He is on pretrial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

Siouxland fugitive arrested Sunday
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Le Mars contractor accused of bilking victim of $14,000 to build garage
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News